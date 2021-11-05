Quite a surprise

The much-awaited historical package seemed merely an announcement to increase fuel prices. The prime minister announced no step to relief regarding the prices of fuel and essential commodities. Rather, he reiterated that an increase in fuel prices was unavoidable.

The speech was a hopeless one and served only to add misery to the lives of the people. The PTI government has still not realised the problems of the poor and continues to praise itself. It is likely that given the current state of things, the next election will be disastrous for the PTI.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad