Forgotten in the tempest

The month-long uncertainty in Balochistan ended at last with the resignation of Chief Minister Jam Kamal a few days ago. The revolt orchestrated by some of BAP lawmakers against the attitude of the former provincial chief executive gradually deepened, leading to the ousting of the previous BAP-led coalition government. What happened to Jam Kamal was quite predictable, as the province has been witnessing such mid-term changes for several years. However, it does not augur well for the development of the province, which is already in the grip of serious crises ranging from poverty, unemployment and poor law and order situation to financial crunch. Such tactics on the part of elected representatives may further cause political instability, economic fragility and social disintegration.

These abrupt power changes have become part and parcel of Pakistani politics and have led to its political instability and an economic impasse. Now that the Jam-led provincial government is no more in the province, and a new setup is already in place, it is obligatory on the incumbent democratically elected members to be serious and focus on the public woes in order to minimise them. Any more bickering and wrangling may prove disastrous for the already faltering economy and the weak political system of the province.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob