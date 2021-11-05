Working together

Media freedom is of critical importance in progressive democratic countries. It functions as a watchdog. Keeping this in mind, it is important to take measure for the safety and security of journalists. The Sindh government has recently passed the Sindh protection of journalists and other media practitioner bill 2021.
The Media and the state are complementary to each other. Without a properly functioning media, the state cannot truly be considered free. It is important that the government ensure that proper enactment of the act, while journalists should ensure that all their reporting is unbiased and free from prejudice.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
