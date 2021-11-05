Incomplete projects

Pakistan has had to pay the Asian Development Bank a sum of $100 million at a time when it is already strapped of foreign reserves, because of its failure over the past 15 years to complete projects for which the ADB had given out funds. Since 2006, one government after the other has failed to deliver on the projects they had pledged to undertake, and the losses come to the nation not only in the fines which have to be paid to the ADB but also in the loss of the projects themselves. The ADB imposes a fine of 0.15 percent if a project is not completed. Experts also say that the fine -- and who is to pay it -- could depend on the commitment signed, with execution agencies assigned to complete the project liable to pay in some cases. In other cases, the government would have to pay directly.

There are multiple examples of projects that have not been completed and are still awaited. The Jamshoro power project was begun in 2014 with the ADB giving out money for it to be constructed and completed by 2019. Since this has not happened, a fine now has to be paid. The Jamshoro power project was to generate 660 megawatts of much needed power and thereby help place power in the country's grid. There are many other examples including projects with linkages to Malaysia and other countries, which could also have helped Pakistan develop the kind of networking with the other countries required to bring in foreign investment in a larger number of projects.

But most of all, the failure to complete the projects shows the incompetence and inefficiency of governments. It appears they have no compunction about taking money from a foreign donor agency but then doing nothing to complete the projects for which it has been assigned. There is a long list of projects that are still awaited. Had these infrastructure projects and investment projects been completed, Pakistan would have been in a considerably better position by now. Paying out the $100 million to the ADB also brings embarrassment to the country and shows it up as a country which is not capable of undertaking work reliably or even completing projects for which it has been given the money to do so. The loss also to the people of the country and the failure to implement projects is possibly one of the reasons we have failed to develop and put in place infrastructure over the years. Pakistan needs to consider what precisely has gone wrong in each of these cases. There is already concern about other projects, the BRT in Peshawar being one example of a project that is in trouble. Pakistan must assert itself as a nation capable of helping itself even if foreign funding is required to do so and if the conditions set by donors are not met, the money coming from them will soon dry up placing the country under even further economic strain as well as developmental delays in pushing the country forward in the spheres of infrastructure, energy, investment, transport, and other areas.