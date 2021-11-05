Bid to supply 760kg dead, sick chicken foiled

LAHORE:The meat safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply 760kg dead and sick chicken in the provincial metropolis here on Thursday. The team also caught a supplier of the dead chicken along with a huge quantity of substandard meat early morning in the city. PFA DG said that hundreds of kilograms of meat was set ablaze at PAMCO’s furnace as per eco-friendly policy after confirming that chicken was affected by multiple diseases. He said that PFA’s teams checked poultry and meat shops on daily basis. He warned that suppliers must supply the healthy chicken in the market otherwise lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly. He advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier.