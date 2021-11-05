Diwali festival celebrated

LAHORE: Hindus from all over the world, including Pakistan, celebrated their festival "Diwali" with enthusiasm.

The main function was organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) here at Krishna Mandir, Ravi Road. Additional Secretary Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas, along with other officers and people from different parts of the country attended. The Krishna temple was beautifully decorated with lights while the Hindu community members performed their rituals. Additional Secretary, on behalf of Federal Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Chairman Board Dr Aamer Ahmed, wished them happy Diwali.