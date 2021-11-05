64 foreign students get admission to GCU

LAHORE: Around 64 international students from 13 countries are admitted to different disciplines in Government College University (GCU) Lahore this year.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi while chairing a meeting of the University’s International Students Office to review arrangements for these foreign students said that these international students include 13 females as well.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi pledged to provide maximum facilities to these international students including on-campus hostel accommodation and dedicated support through the International Students Office. He said that 13 countries are United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt, Somalia, Switzerland, Hungary, India, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka and Nigeria. He also revealed that nine students are admitted to PhD progarmmes; a student from London secured admission to PhD in Urdu Literature while a female student from the Russia has started her research in English Literature at GCU. The Vice Chancellor further said that said this was the highest number of foreign students ever admitted to GCU in a single year.

Prof Zaidi said the nature of our academic discourses will be changed altogether due to presence of these students. “Our Pakistani students will behave and speak in a different way when they interact with international students. Our hostels, cafeterias will also prepare different meals for these students”.