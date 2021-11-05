Youth shot dead

LAHORE: A youth was shot dead by two persons in Jia Baga, Raiwind on Thursday. The accused Awais and Shoaib had come to meet Hasnain and shot him dead after a minor altercation. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Found dead: A 32-year old man was found dead in the limits of Ichhara police on Thursday. The man, yet to be identified, was said to be an addict who could have been died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.