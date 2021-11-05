Clean drinking water provided on ombudsman’s directions

LAHORE: On the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Major ® Azam Suleman Khan, the Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department secretary has provided clean drinking water to the residents of an adjoining locality of Chak No 346 GB Nounarian in Toba Tek Singh.
The residents of the adjoining Abadi of Chak 346 GB approached the office of Ombudsman Punjab with the complaint that the Local Government Department had completed a water supply scheme of seven Chaks in 2016-17 but their area comprising 20 houses was kept deprived of the scheme. The Ombudsman Punjab directed the secretary of Housing, Urban Development and PHED to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents of that area.
The Housing Department provided a water supply line to the locality to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the area. The residents expressed their gratitude to the Ombudsman Punjab for the redress of their complaint.
