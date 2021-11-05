LWMC’s vehicle damaged in accident during ‘unauthorised use’

LAHORE: An expensive executive vehicle of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has met a severe accident during an alleged unauthorised use but the company dumped the vehicle without taking any action.

LWMC sources revealed that the vehicle was allegedly given to someone dear to the top management of the company some one month back. Sources said some days back the vehicle bearing registration number LEB 8071 was dumped at Lakhodair Landfill site in a deteriorated condition as its right front side was completely broken. When asked, LWMC spokesperson Umer Ch claimed that the said vehicle was in use of Deputy CEO Syed Jawad Haider Shah and it got accident during work. He said a comprehensive report was submitted and there was no truth in the allegations of unauthorised use of the vehicle. It is pertinent to mention that this scribe shared the pictures of the damaged vehicle with the spokesperson after which the vehicle was moved away from Lakhodair Landfill site and was shifted to some other place.

According to the rules and regulations of the Punjab government, any such incident should be brought on record and an FIR should be registered besides holding of an internal inquiry so that the loss could be recovered. LWMC sources said that in the past an official vehicle given to an Assistant Manager Ali Butt was stolen from outside his residence on which a FIR was registered and an inquiry was also held.

The scribe asked LWMC’s spokesperson to share the inquiry report of the accident and the details of the FIR registered after the accident under the Right to Information law. However, after taking a day, the spokesperson on Thursday refused to share the inquiry report terming it an “internal official document”, which can’t be shared. Over a question about the details of the FIR, the spokesperson said that no FIR was registered in this case. A senior LWMC official, seeking anonymity, commented that in this case, the LWMC’s management didn’t register the FIR, which raised various questions. He said in absence of any FIR of the accident of the said vehicle, how the company conducted an internal inquiry and who will be responsible for the loss. When contacted, Local Government Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal said that the incident was in his knowledge. He said the vehicle was fully insured, therefore, no FIR was registered. He said the LWMC deputy CEO was travelling in the vehicle on motorway when its front tyre burst and the vehicle overturned. To a question as to why the company was hiding inquiry report of the incident, he said the company should share it with the media to ensure transparency.