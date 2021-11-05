Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts areas and may persist till today (Friday). Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 14.4°C and maximum was 28.8°C.