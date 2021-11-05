Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts areas and may persist till today (Friday). Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 14.4°C and maximum was 28.8°C.
LAHORE: Quran Publishers Association office-bearers have demanded the government lift ban on issuing declarations for...
LAHORE:The meat safety team of Punjab Food Authority has foiled an attempt to supply 760kg dead and sick chicken in...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab government on the steps taken to control...
LAHORE: Hindus from all over the world, including Pakistan, celebrated their festival "Diwali" with enthusiasm.The...
LAHORE: Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin visited Punjab University here on Thursday with an aim...
LAHORE: Around 64 international students from 13 countries are admitted to different disciplines in Government College...