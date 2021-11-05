Wasa initiates Rs32b projects to improve sewerage

LAHORE: To improve the sewerage system of the provincial metropolis, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has initiated several projects with an estimated cost of Rs 32 billion. In this regard an online meeting of Wasa was held with International Finance Corporation (IFC) at Wasa Head Office here on Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz while Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal gave a briefing on sewerage improvement projects. Representatives of IFC expressed interest in Wasa Lahore's sewerage improvement projects including Shahdara, Ferozepur Road and Hadiyara Drain Sewerage Projects. After the meeting, MD Wasa while talking to the media said that these sewerage projects will bring an environmental friendly change in the city. These projects were part of the LDA Master Plan 2040, he saidadding the Shahdara Sewerage Project will benefit several low line areas including Clifton, Paracha, Siraj Park, Baradari, Jinnah Colony, Chattha Park, Kashmir Colony, Bhutto Colony, Lajpal Nagar and other areas.

The Ferozepur Road Project will benefit Gulberg, Garden Town, Faisal Town, Township, Model Town, Walton and the adjoining areas, he said and maintained that the population of many housing societies will benefit from the Hadiyara drain project.

The meeting was attended by George, Amjad Bashir, Sehar Abbas from IFC, Huma Khalid Representative DG LDA, DMD Engineering M Manan, Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal and Deputy Director Tayyab Malik.