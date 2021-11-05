Woman, daughter die as bike rams into tree

LAHORE:A woman and her daughter lost their lives in a road accident on Canal Road, Jubilee Town on Thursday. Shagufta Bibi, 45, wife of Abbas, and her daughter Ayesha, 15, were on their way on a bike when the girl lost control over the speeding bike and went straight into a tree. As a result, the woman and her daughter got fatal injuries. They were rushed to hospital where they died.

Arrested: CIA Model Town arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 6kg charas from his possession. The accused identified as Shafaqat Ali was on his way to Dharampura Underpass when the police team arrested him and recovered the charas from his possession.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,036 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, 1,051 were injured. Out of this, 606 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals.