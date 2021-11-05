JI rally against inflation, unemployment

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami continued its protest campaign against inflation, unemployment and the government's alleged failure to control the fast spreading dengue fever on Thursday by holding a rally which marched from district courts to Nasser Bagh. The protesters holding banners raised slogans against hike in prices of food items and utilities. They were led by JI Lahore ameer Mian Zikrullah Mujahid, Sufi Khaleeq Butt and other leaders.

They chanted slogans against the government over “poor governance” and “failure to control economic affairs”. Addressing the protesters, Zikrullah Mujahid alleged that the incompetence of the Punjab government could be judged from the fact that it failed to conduct timely fumigation for prevention of deadly dengue fever. Sufi Khaliq Butt said Jamaat-e-Islami was the only party in Pakistan which was campaigning against inflation and unemployment with full sincerity and enthusiasm. He lamented that LPG, petrol, electricity, sugar, atta and ghee had become the most expensive items in the country and poor people were committing suicide to avoid starvation.