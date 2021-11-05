Governor terms Rs120b relief package historic

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Rs 120 billion Relief Package is a historic step of the government for the poor. All coalition parties, including Q-League, are with the government; he stated this while talking to different PTI delegations from various districts at Governor’s House on Thursday.

He said that despite financial constraints, the government had provided the relief to the poor people through Ehssas Programme, adding that recent announcement of 120 billion Relief Package by the Prime Minister is a gift for the poor people.

He further said the government is stable and it has no threat from the opposition, adding that opposition parties are not protesting for the first time as Fazal ur Rehman and other political parties have had protested and staged long march against the government in the past, but they failed in their agenda. He said that unfortunately the opposition parties were preferring personal and political interest over the national interest.

He further said that opposition parties were also creating hurdles in electoral reforms which are imperative for making next elections fair and transparent. He urged the opposition to support the government on electoral reforms issue, adding that the government wants a consensus of all stake holders on this key issue.

Punjab Governor said that the government is committed to solve the problems of inflation and unemployment. He said that the government was utilising all available sources to provide relief to the masses as per its commitment made with the public.

Governor while condemning the Indian forces for torturing and arresting the Kashmiri youth said that Narendra Modi has unleashed worst violence against the Kashmiri people and carrying out genocide of Kashmiri people which is the worst kind of terrorism. He said that resolution of Kashmir issue is vital for peace in the region.