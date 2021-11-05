Govt keeps national interest supreme: Buzdar

LAHORE:Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. Both the leaders discussed important matters, including the law and order.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, ACS (Home) and Principal Secretary to the chief minister were also present. The participants offered Fateha for the police martyrs and Usman Buzdar termed them a collective pride of the society who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their heirs will not be left alone as police martyrs are our heroes, he maintained.

The chief minister said that the national interest had been kept supreme by the government and everyone would have to lend a helping hand to make Pakistan a citadel of peace and harmony in the region. Pakistan will move forward by promoting unity and brotherhood, he affirmed and added that matters were resolved by following the principles of prudence, statesmanship and maturity.

Regrettably, the opposition tried to politicise the national interest and its political point-scoring is condemnable. In fact, it adopted an improper attitude while acting recklessly, the chief minister added.