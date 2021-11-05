Notices to ECP on appeals of Jamshed Cheema, wife

LAHORE:The Election Tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan on the appeals against rejection of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidates from NA-133, Lahore, Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarat Cheema. Jamshed Cheema through his counsel Mubeenuddin Qazi submitted that the returning officer (RO) rejected his papers contrary to facts. He said the RO took a ground that the proposer of the appellant was not from the same constituency, which is not factually correct. He argued that the proposer was very much resident of the appellant’s constituency but the defect was in the record of the Election Commission due to a misplaced census circle. The counsel stated that the RO had failed to appreciate that the appellant’s case was not a case of defect in the nomination papers but a case of defect in the record of the ECP. Therefore, he requested the tribunal to set aside the decision of the RO and allow the appellant to contest the by-poll to be held on December 05. The election tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the initial arguments on separate appeals of Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarat Cheema and issued notices to the ECP.