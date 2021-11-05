Govt ordered to take steps to curb smog, air pollution

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim on Thursday directed the Punjab government to take steps to curb smog and air pollution.

Hearing a public interest petition filed through Advocate Sheraz Zaka, Justice Shahid Karim observed that Lahore had become the most polluted city in the world. He stated that corporations should comply with the axiomatic principle of corporate social responsibility and the Punjab government must perform its statutory obligations in order to made Lahore free from smog and air pollution.

The petitioner submitted that it must be inquired from the Environment Protection Agency as to how many air monitoring units were functional. He said that the Punjab government was responsible for the chaotic situation in Lahore which was enveloped in smog and people were becoming sick particularly having issues of breathing and sore throat. The Environment Protection Department’s legal officer apprised the court that currently three air monitoring units were functional whereas it was making efforts for establishment of more air monitoring units.

Justice Shahid Karim observed that the provincial government should make maximum efforts to allocate funds and enhance the capacity of EPA. The court adjourned the hearing for a week and directed the government to submit a report on the measures taken to check smog.