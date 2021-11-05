Commissioner forms body to fix milk price

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon constituted a committee to determine the price of milk in the city.

In this regard, he chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday. Representatives of various dairy farmers’ associations, including Shouqat Mukhtar, Mubashir Qadeer and Sikander Nagori, and presented the details of the cost of milk production.

To assess and analyse the milk production cost with a view to fixing its price in Karachi Division, a cost assessment committee was constituted with certain terms of reference, according to a notification released by the commissioner’s office.

District Malir Deputy Commissioner Gahanwer Leghari is the convener of the committee, while the assistant director, bureau of supply and prices of the Sindh government, is its member along with representatives of the director general livestock and the Karachi Consumers Association.

The committee is tasked with assessing and analysing the production cost of milk, which includes the cost of the animal, management, transportation and feeding. It is also to determine the per litre estimated cost of milk at farm, middlemen and retailer levels. The committee would furnish a report in a week.