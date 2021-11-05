‘Diabetes killing several times more people than Covid-19 in Pakistan’

Urging the authorities to make sugar-sweetened beverages unaffordable by increasing taxes on them, health experts on Thursday warned that Pakistan could become the leading country with the highest number of children suffering from diabetes as over 10 million Pakistani children were obese due to an unhealthy lifestyle.

Claiming that the two-thirds population of Pakistan was either obese or overweight due to a sedentary lifestyle, health experts also urged the federal and provincial governments to concentrate on the health of children and take measures to prevent them from becoming diabetics by including healthy lifestyle practices in the curriculum and making physical activities mandatory at schools.

They were speaking at news conference in connection with World Diabetes Day 2021, which was organised by the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) in connection with a ‘Discovering Diabetes’ project at the Karachi Press Club.

On the occasion, a walk was also held to highlight the importance of walking and other physical activities in the prevention of diabetes and other conditions of metabolic disorder. A renowned endocrinologist and publication secretary of the Pakistan Endocrine Society, Dr Musarrat Riaz, said that according to a recent study, around two-thirds of Pakistanis are either obese or overweight, and around 33 million people are suffering from diabetes in the country.

“Pakistan now ranks third in the world with the highest number of people with diabetes where over 33 million are diabetics. Similarly, the same number of people are pre-diabetics, which means that they are also going to become diabetics in the years to come,” Dr Musarrat Riaz said and added that around 15 million people had become diabetics in Pakistan in just last three years.

She claimed that diabetes was far bigger and horrific disease than Covid-19 for Pakistan, saying diabetes was killing thousands of people annually in Pakistan due to renal failure and other complications while thousands of others were getting their limbs amputated due to peripheral neuropathy caused by the diabetes.

“In these circumstances, it is the right time when we should start preventing our children from becoming obese or overweight. There is a need to include lessons on healthy lifestyle in the curriculum while physical activities at least for an hour should be mandatory at schools.”

Karachi Director Health Dr Akram Sultan explained that diabetes is part of a condition called “metabolic syndrome” in which a person suffers from diabetes, heart disease and stroke. He added that all these conditions have the same risk factors which include physical inactivity, consumption of unhealthy food and use of tobacco.

He maintained that provincial government had not only established institutes for the treatment and awareness regarding diabetes, but it was also participating in campaigns with the private sector to promote a healthy lifestyle, consumption of healthy diet, importance of exercise and avoiding risk factors that lead people to diabetes and other non-communicable disease.

Discovering Diabetes project Abdus Samad said they had launched the project to help those people who were living with diabetes but they were unaware of their disease. He added that they had planned to screen one million people in one year.

“Those who have a family history of diabetes, are over 40 years of age and are overweight can call our helpline 0800-66766 anytime and we would arrange a fasting blood sugar test and tele-health consultation free of charge,” he said, adding that they were also going to schools to educate children about unhealthy lifestyle and bad eating habits that led to diabetes.

Another renowned endocrinologist from JPMC, Dr Urooj Lal Rehman, called for making sugar-sweetened beverages unaffordable for people in Pakistan, saying these beverages and other junk food were very cheap while healthy food, including fruits and vegetables, were becoming costlier with each passing day. She suggested that the authorities needed to work on preventing children from getting overweight, obese and diabetics.