Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 221 others in Sindh

One more patient of the novel coronavirus died in Sindh overnight (November 3), taking the death toll in the province to 7,580 as 221 new cases emerged when 13,896 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that one more patient of Covid-19 lost his life, bringing the death toll to 7,580, which constituted a 1.6 per cent death rate.

He said that 13,896 samples were tested and 221 positive cases were detected, showing a 1.6 per cent detection rate. According to the chief minister, so far 6,469,621 tests have been conducted against which 470,190 people have been diagnosed with the infectious coronavirus. Of them 95.9 per cent or 450,748 patients have recovered, including 262 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,862 patients were under treatment. Of them 11,679 were in home isolation, 24 at isolation centres and 200 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 198 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 put on ventilators.

According to the statement, out of the 221 new cases, 46 were reported from Karachi: 21 from District East, 12 from District South, six from District West, three from District Malir, two from District Korangi and one from District Central.

Elsewhere in the province, Dadu reported 29 new cases, Thatta 17, Hyderabad and Sanghar 14 each, Jamshoro, Tharparkar and Tando Muhammad Khan 12 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Sujawal 10, Larkana nine, Mirpurkhas eight, Tando Allahyar and Badin seven each, Umerkot six cases. The chief executive of the province called upon the people of the province to follow standard operating procedures announced by his government as part of efforts to control the spread of the deadly virus.