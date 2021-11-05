SBCA fails to raze illegal portion of Makkah Tower

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) made repeated attempts but failed to raze the additional illegal portion of the Makkah Tower Terrace on Thursday.

Residents of the residential building clashed with police, who failed to enter the premises as a result. The demolition of the additional illegal portion of the Makkah Tower was to take place on an order from the Sindh High Court.

The operation was suspended due to the law and order situation. The SBCA will submit a report to the Sindh High Court in its next hearing regarding the administrative action taken, although unsuccessfully, to bring down the illegal portion of the Makkah Tower.

On November 1, the high court had ordered the authorities to raze the unauthorised portion of the four-storey building and sought a report within a month. The assistant commissioner said that due to the protest by residents on Thursday, it was very difficult to carry out the demolition operation. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of District South, Irshad Sodhar, said the action was halted after the residents obtained a stay order from the high court.