Minor girl killed in wedding jubilation firing by cop

A minor girl’s life was cut short in jubilation firing by a policeman at a wedding ceremony in the Qayyumabad area on Thursday.

Defence police said seven-year-old Saadia, daughter of Hanif, was standing in the balcony of her house when a bullet hit her in the head as a policeman and others resorted to celebratory firing during the wedding. The girl was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she succumbed to her injury during treatment.

Responding to calls, police reached the scene and detained around half a dozen people, including two brothers of the groom. The police said policeman Moin, who was accused of resorting to firing, escaped following the incident. Moin, who is posted at the Soldier Bazaar police station, had arrived to attend his cousin’s wedding when the incident took place. The police said a case had been registered against three suspects, including Moin, who later reportedly surrendered to the police. However, the police neither confirmed nor denied reports about his arrest when contacted.