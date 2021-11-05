Robber admits killing shop owner ‘in revenge for resisting mugging bid’

A robber arrested on Wednesday has revealed that he and his companion killed a milk shop owner last month in Sohrab Goth to take revenge on the victim for offering resistance to their mugging bid.

Police said the two suspects had shot and killed Malik Rao Aftab in Rajput Colony on October 28. Police arrested Niaz on Wednesday and seized a motorcycle used in the incident.

During the initial course of an interrogation on Thursday, the suspect admitted that he along with his companion, Razzaq, attempted a robbery at the victim’s shop on October 5; however, they failed to loot the cash and other valuables because the owner offered resistance. Aftab was wounded in the incident.

In order to take revenge, he said, they planned to conduct another robbery at the shop and killed its owner during the incident. Police have launched a hunt for the suspect on the run.