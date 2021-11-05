Diwali celebrated in Karachi with call for mutual respect

This year Diwali was observed in Karachi with the true spirit of celebrating hope overcoming fear, as the positive cases of Covid-19 have been on a decline due to increased vaccination.

“No strict SOPs are being followed since a majority of the participants are vaccinated,” said Vijay Maharaj, custodian of the Shri Swami Narayan Mandir located in the old city area in front of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Building. “In the past two years it was very hard for people to get together and participate in the celebration of Diwali.”

Inside the temple, women, children, the youth and the elderly were participating in the preparations for the religious occasion. Children were seen pouring mustard oil in earthen lamps. Some of them were dipping home-made cotton strips into clay lamps for lighting.

While the majority of the participants were Hindus and Sikhs, a significant number of Muslims were also seen sharing the minority communities’ festival of lights, hope and goodness. “Our message is very clear for everyone. Let’s celebrate our festivals together and share our burden of sorrows,” said Maharaj. “We should build our relationships on the basis of mutual respect. The festival of Diwali also tells us to eliminate enmity with friendship.”

Advocate Roop Mala Singh told The News that it is generally believed that Diwali is celebrated to honour Ram and Sita’s 14-year struggle to return to Ayodhya after their exile.

“However, the message of Diwali is based on the respect of relationships. It tells us to obey your father’s orders, keep your friendships, respect your mothers and sisters. Ram had left his kingdom and suffered to respect relationships.”

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited the temple, where he said Sindh is a land of peace and love. “There are ministers belonging to the Hindu community in the Sindh cabinet. Go to Tharparkar and see Muslims and Hindus living there with great love and affection.”

Wahab said Diwali will further promote brotherhood, adding that they are celebrating this festival with the hope that Allah Almighty will make the country, the province and the city a cradle of peace.

He said minority communities in Pakistan have equal rights, including the right to freely practise their religious traditions. He added that Diwali is a festival of happiness. He pointed out that Hindus have rendered immense services and built many monumental buildings in the city.

He also said that a large number of Hindus are employed at the KMC, and that they work very hard and diligently. “I also congratulate them on Diwali, and hope they will continue to serve the city in the same way.”