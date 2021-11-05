1,500 college subject specialists to be hired for seven months

The Sindh cabinet approved the appointment of 1,500 college teachers as district-specific non-transferable subject specialists against a monthly salary of Rs60,000 for a seven-month term under the College Teaching Interns Program 2021.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah briefed the Sindh cabinet that the college education department was facing two types of acute shortage of teaching staff, including unavailability of teachers of particular subjects and general shortage of teachers in rural areas due to different reasons.

One of the reasons behind the shortage of college teachers, he said, was that 20 percent of seats were reserved for direct induction by the Sindh Public Service Commission in grades BPS 18, 19 and 20, as per the recruitment rules. He added that that this process took a long timeand the general tendency of transfers from rural to urban areas, deputations

and general exit from service due to retirements, resignations and deaths also resulted in the shortage of college teachers.

According to the college education department, there are vacancies of 65 English lecturers, 90 Urdu, 40 chemistry, 36 physics, 70 botany, 69 zoology, 177 Pakistan studies and 134 Islamic studies lecturers.

The minister suggested that to deal with acute shortage of teaching staff in various colleges, especially in the far-flung areas of the province, a policy of college teaching interns would be feasible to fill the existing gap by selecting competent and meritorious candidates.