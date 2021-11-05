Sindh cabinet approves policy to allow power generation from waste

A meeting of the Sindh cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday approved the waste-to-energy policy of the province and took important decisions pertaining to fixation of prices of sugar cane and wheat. The cabinet meeting held at the CM House was attended by provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to the CM, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and others.

Waste-to-energy policy

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh presented the draft policy regarding the utilisation of solid waste for energy production. He said that Karachi had a population of more than 20 million with 0.59 kg/capita/day production of waste, which meant that a total of 10,000-11,000 tons of waste was produced in the city daily.

He added that Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh, daily generated 1,000-1,100 tons of waste, Sukkur 400 tons and Larkana 325 tons.

The energy board had the authority to grant permission for power generation from solid waste, Shaikh said, adding that in the first phase, the new policy would be implemented in Karachi and in the second phase, it would be extended to the rest of Sindh.

Under the policy, firms would be allowed to set up power plants using municipal solid waste for the production of power and its sale to the K-Electric (KE) and other power distribution companies.

Solid waste would be provided to waste-to-energy projects located in proximity of designated landfill sites by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board or relevant municipal agency free of charge. The project developers intending to transport waste from garbage transfer stations to the plant site would be facilitated by the SSWMB with a tipping fee equivalent to 75 per cent of existing expenditure being incurred for transportation of waste from the stations to the landfill site. The cabinet approved the policy.

Sugarcane, wheat prices

Adviser to the CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan told the cabinet that in 2018-19, the sugarcane support price was fixed at Rs182 per 40kg, in 2019-20 at Rs192 and in 2020-19 at Rs202. During all the said three seasons, the crushing season started on November 30. The cabinet approved the start of crushing season by November 15.

The meeting decided to fix the price of sugar cane at Rs250 per 40 kg and the premium at Rs0.50 per 40kg. The reason behind increasing the support price was the overall increase in the prices of agricultural inputs. Wassan told the cabinet that it had been suggested that the wheat price in Sindh for the 2021-22 season be fixed at Rs2,000 per 40 kg in order to encourage cultivation.

The meeting was told that the cost of wheat production per acre for the harvesting season 2021-22 had been estimated at Rs2,000 per 40kg on an average yield of 34 maunds per acre. The recovery from sale of husk was estimated at Rs250 per 40kg, therefore the net cost of production would be Rs1,750 per 40kg.

The CM directed the department to consult other provinces for fixation of wheat prices and then bring a proposal to the cabinet.

Spelling correction

Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the spelling of the world-famous archaeological site of the province was ‘Mohen Jo Daro’ not Mohenjo Daro.

In 1942, the site was officially reported in the annual report of the Archaeological Survey of India by Sir John Marshall, the minister said, as he showed some historical documents in which Arthur Probasthain and Marshall had written the name as Mohen Jo Daro. He requested the cabinet to remove the ambiguity in the spelling of the archaeological site. Murad constituted a committee to consult experts and bring the matter to the cabinet again.

Land to KE

The energy minister told the cabinet that the KE had requested for an allotment of 40 acre land in Deh Lal Bakhar, District Keamari for establishment of a grid station. The cabinet constituted a committee to examine the request and submit a report.

The provincial cabinet also directed the Sindh Board of Revenue (SRB) to start e-stamping from December 2021 onwards. The SRB has signed a service level agreement with the Punjab Information Technology Board to launch an e-stamp system. The cabinet also approved amending the Stamp Act to provide legal cover to the e-stamp system.