Committee reviews accreditation manuals

Islamabad : A meeting of the Accreditation Manual Review and Revision Committee (AMRRC) was held in NAVTTC headquarters under the Chairmanship of Mian Waqas Masood.
Chairman, National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Streams (NAC-Tvs) welcomed the participants of the meeting and said that the meeting will act as a catalyst to devise an action plan to redevelop the accreditation manual and enable us to achieve the objectives of the newly established council. He enunciated that the purpose of the Accreditation Manual Review and Revision Committee (AMRRC) is to review and re-evaluate the accreditation manuals to meet the international quality assurance standards on one hand and to align the national accreditation system with international standards on the other hand.
