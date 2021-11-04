Ministry okays budget for scholarships

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood chaired the board of directors meeting of the National Endowment Scholarships for Talent on Wednesday at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary education Wajiha Qamar, Additional Secretary Mohiyuddin Wani, and directors of the board including Afshan Nazley, Hina Tayyaba Khalil, and Arshad Mahmoud.

The forum approved the budget of the fiscal year 2021-22 for administrative expenses and scholarship programs including Art and Culture Scholarship program, Nursing Scholarship program, Fashion and Design scholarship program, and Sir Syed Scholarship programme.

The board also approved the preparation of a short documentary highlighting the significance of all the scholarship programs under the NEST for the purpose of a Social media campaign.

The BoD also reviewed the progress of scholarships of different programmes and it was apprised to the chair that out of 1300 allocated scholarships for the Nursing programme, 1067 scholarships have been utilized and the rest would be utilised by December.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood advised the NEST to ensure the transparency & fair selection criteria for all the scholarship programs. The minister directed the NEST to earmark the quota for differently-abled people and also to maintain the database of all the students availing of these scholarships.