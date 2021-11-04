Corrigendum

Islamabad : The headline of a news item on an event at Institute of Regional Studies published in ‘The News’ on November 3, 2021 titled ‘Biden’s South Asia policy erratic, irrational: Fatemi’, in fact, Tariq Fatemi, former Adviser to the Prime Minister, had referred to President Biden as saying that “Trump was erratic and irrational” but the headline created the impression as if Mr. Fatemi had stated that “Biden’s policy was erratic and irrational.” This correspondent regrets the error.