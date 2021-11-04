Germany to provide 150m Euros to Pakistan in climate partnership

Islamabad : Germany will provide Pakistan with financial assistance worth 150 million euros that would be the first-of-its-kind climate partnership between the two countries to enhance the climate resilience of the vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

According to the details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has got assurance from Germany's Parliamentary State Secretary Dr. Maria Flachsbarth during their meeting in Glasgow that Germany would provide this financial assistance for vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

The details showed that Germany would be fully engaged in providing all-out technical and financial support for the implementation of various environmental and climate change-related initiatives launched under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for clean and green Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Germany signed an agreement letter in September this year for launching a process of climate partnership between the two sides for deepening cooperation and collaboration in climate change, environmental sustainability, and green development sectors.

The climate partnership process, in fact, aims to strengthen the national climate action being taken as a part of global climate action through joint work in areas including nature bonds, climate finance, and clean energy, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and water conservation.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam in his message lauded the efforts of Germany that is taking a keen interest in enhancing mutual cooperation to promote clean energy and green development in both countries.

“The partnership between the two countries will prove to be exemplary and provide a model for the international community in restoring ecosystems and addressing common climate challenges,” he said.