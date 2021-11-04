NUST retains top spot among Pakistani HEIs

Islamabad : Staying on its upward trajectory among Asian universities, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has retained its No. 1 position among the Higher

Education Institutions (HEIs) of Pakistan for the 5th year on the trot, as per QS Asia University Rankings 2022.

NUST has ascended 2 positions from the last year’s ranking of #76, thereby landing amongst the top 11% universities in Asia. In addition, the university has taken a leap of 17 positions in the last five years, from #91 in the 2018 Asian rankings, to the present position of #74 in the 2022 rankings, which is the fastest elevation by any Pakistani university during this period. As many as 687 Asian universities are ranked in the latest edition of Asian Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the most widely cited and prestigious university ranking agencies in the world.

QS rankings are carried out based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with PhD, and internationalisation. It also merits mention that NUST is among the top 400 global universities, as per QS World University Rankings 2022 announced earlier this year.