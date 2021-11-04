People suffer from inflation, shortage of commodities

Rawalpindi : The PTI government is continuously defending ever-increasing inflation in the country adding fuel to fire through its statements that people in the country were facing less inflation than other countries like India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. In fact, people in the country are not only facing record inflation but also facing the worst shortage of necessary items like sugar, ghee/cooking oil, and most important ‘atta’ here in the open market shops and government-run Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for over two weeks.

According to the statistical department, inflation has recorded increased in the month of October and reached 9.2 per cent. Either government ministers are telling lies and befooling the public or statistical department reports are baseless.

‘Sugar’ has vanished from the open market because retailers have refused to sell the commodity at loss. Some of the wholesale dealers are selling sugar in black at skyrocketing prices. The price fluctuation on sugar was not understandable. Some two weeks back a 50-kilogram sugar bag was available at Rs4700 but after two days it increased its prices by Rs5300 and after four days the prices of the same bag increased to Rs5700 and now a 50-kg bag sugar is available at Rs6500 to Rs6700 in ‘black.

Over 80 per cent of consumers are wandering here and there in search of sugar but could not get the commodity from open markets in city and cantonment board localities for over two weeks. The retail shopkeepers were not selling sugar because they could not sell it at loss. “How we could sell 1-kilogram sugar at Rs100 or Rs110 while it is costing us Rs130,” the retail shopkeepers told ‘The News’ here on Wednesday.

The government-run Utility Stores were selling sugar but very low standard. The sugar of USC was not able to eat.

There was no ‘Atta’ and Ghee/Cooking Oil here at the majority of utility stores for over two weeks.

The Punjab government has given the Ex-Mill rate of a 20-kilogram bag ‘Atta’ at Rs1075 and retailers would sell it at Rs1100 but nobody could eat the ‘Roti’ of this substandard ‘Atta’. The eatable ‘Atta’ was available at Rs1350 to Rs1500 for a 20-kilogram bag.

The District Food Department (DFD) Official Spokesman Muhammad Ali said that we have given the ex-mill price of a 20-kilogram bag ‘Atta’ at Rs1075 and retailers could sell it at Rs1100.

Notices have been pasted by the majority of shopkeepers informing consumers that Sugar and Atta were not available at the shop.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager Raja Zulqarnan said that ‘Atta’ and ghee/cooking oil of all brands would be available in all stores very soon.

‘The News’ conducted a survey that prices of various commodities like tea, dry milk, washing powder, shoe polishes, and several other items are witnessing a rise on daily basis not only in the open market shops but also in government-run stores.

The price of a 950-gram tea pack of all brands has increased by Rs100 to Rs210, the coffee jar by Rs50, dry milk by Rs60, one-kilogram washing powder by Rs10, 300-gram of cornflour by Rs20, honey by Rs95. Similarly, all other items like wiper, dish wash, red chili, custard, biscuits, tissue, toffees, chocolate, cold drinks, ice-cream, bread, cake, etc. increased its prices by Rs3 to Rs20 after every week.

It was impossible to purchase ghee and cooking oil of all brands because 1-kilogram ghee was selling at Rs350 and cooking oil at Rs360. The ghee and cooking oil manufacturers are warning to increase their prices further in the coming days.

All kinds of vegetables are also witnessing a rise on a regular basis that 1-kilogram peas are selling at Rs300, Cabbage at Rs80 to Rs100, ginger at Rs400, garlic at Rs200, potato at Rs70, onion at Rs50 and cucumber at Rs80. Purchasing fruits is a big dream for the common man.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to all walks of life have advised government ministers to stop telling lie to resolve public grievances on priority basis.

|

President urges business community to financially empower disabled women

Ag APP

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the business community to employ persons with disabilities and women, and improve their business skills so as to empower them financially.

He emphasized the need for facilitating differently-abled people by providing them easy access to buildings and workplaces, the President’s media office said.

The president made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), led by its President of Lahore Chapter, Mohsin Khawaja, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said the government was taking every possible measure to provide a level playing field to the business community and entrepreneurs.

He underlined that the business sector of the country needed to adopt an outward-looking approach and remain abreast of the changing trends in the international markets, enabling them to compete in regional and global markets.

He highlighted that the main focus of the government’s economic strategy was to enhance the country’s exports, reduce the trade deficit and support the underprivileged sections of society.

The president said the investment policy of the country had been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating a conducive business environment and attracting foreign investors.

He said the ease of doing business reforms, initiated by the government, had led to improving Pakistan’s ranking in the global Ease of Doing Business Index from 108 to 136. Mohsin Khawaja informed the President that EO was playing an active role in the economic development of the country.

The delegation apprised the meeting about its contribution to exports and providing employment to the people.

It expressed satisfaction over the economic policies of the Government and lauded its business and investment-friendly policies.

The delegation also briefed the president about certain problems being faced by them.

The president assured the delegation to take their grievances up with the concerned quarters for redressal.

He urged the delegation to play a proactive role in increasing the country’s exports through value-addition and enhancing access to global markets. He also asked EO to play its role in encouraging the business community to pay their taxes. —