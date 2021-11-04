Shopkeeper looted

BATKHELA: Two armed robbers forced their entry into a shop and snatched a money bag containing Rs0.5 million from the shopkeeper at gunpoint in broad-daylight on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Engr Jamil Khan, father of victim Engr Nauman Jamil, said that his son took cash of Rs0.5 million from a local bank.

He said that as he entered the shop, armed robbers forced their entry and snatched the bag of money from him and fled the scene.

When contacted, Post Commander Amir Zaman said that they had launched a search for the arrest of the accused.