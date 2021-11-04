ANP local office-bearers elected

MARDAN: Mohammad Ikram was elected president of the Awami National Party village council Shamozai -2 in the Kallang town of the Mardan district.
A meeting in this regard was held on Wednesday to finalize arrangements for the upcoming local government polls.
The meeting elected office-bearers with Mohammad Ikram as president, Azam Uddin as general secretary, Riaz Ali as senior vice-president, Tanveer, Asad Jamil as VP, Shahzeb as deputy GS, Faridullah Shah as additional GS, Mohammad Riaz as Secretary Culture, Nauman as press secretary and Ashfaq as Salaar.
Speaking on the occasion, the ANP workers said they had elected relatively young workers as the party office-bearers to strengthen the party in Shamozai.
