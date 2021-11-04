Drug addict kills own 3 family members

KOHAT: A drug addict shot dead his father, wife and daughter in Paya Jawaki area in the district on Wednesday.
The police said that a drug addict, whose name could not be ascertained, exchanged harsh words with his family members when they refused to arrange narcotics for him.
They said that it infuriated the drug addict, who then opened fire on his father Zaman, wife and daughter, killing them on the spot.
The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
