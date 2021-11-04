KTH organises seminar on dengue fever

PESHAWAR: The Medicine Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Wednesday held an awareness seminar on “Dengue Virus - Emerging Trends” and stressed the need for educating medics and the general public about preventive measures.

The provincial health department has declared a month-long emergency in Peshawar due to widespread transmission of dengue virus and mismanagement on the part of relevant people in the department.

The chief minister had already sacked the Peshawar district health officer but spared many other incompetent people in the health department whose criminal negligence had caused losses to public and put extra burden on health facilities.

The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) is facing maximum burden of dengue patients as almost the areas affected by the mosquito-borne disease are in close proximity to the health facility.

Besides the faculty members, postgraduate and undergraduate medical students of medicine and other departments also attended the seminar. Dean Khyber Medical College Prof Mahmud Aurangzeb attended the seminar as chief guest.

The aim of the event was raising awareness among the doctors about management of different categories of dengue fever, educating patients and their families about preventive measures against the disease and breeding of the mosquito.

The health experts particularly spoke about special populations such as pregnant women and patients with dengue and Covid-19 infections together.

According to the speakers, more than 22,000 patients have contracted dengue virus in Pakistan over the last two months and the numbers are still rising.

They urged the public health experts to come forward and play their role in raising awareness regarding prevention measures, which are better than spending resources on treatment.