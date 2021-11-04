MoU signed to promote academic activities

SWABI: The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic, research and development activities.

The MoU was inked by Rector GIK Institute, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid and Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The two universities agreed to exchange academic/research information and material, conduct lectures and organize symposiums as well as promoting collaboration in the field of mutual interest. The MoU also covers mutual collaboration between the two universities to undertake research and development related projects. Terms and conditions for each project will be separately negotiated and documented based on mutual agreement.

Implementation of any of the type of cooperation shall depend upon the availability of resources and financial support from the two varsities and they may share financial resources necessary for the completion of joint research projects/programmes, says the MoU, adding that the financial arrangement relating to each activity will be in accordance with the corresponding agreement covering that activity.

For faculty/student/staff exchange related to academic or research and development work, the appropriate academic/administrative staff of both the parties will work together and for any IP, patent or publication produced under the MoU, both the Parties shall seek an equitable and fair agreement of ownership by signing a separate agreement for the underlying activity that resulted in the IP/patent/publication.

It was made clear that neither Party shall use the name or logo of the other Party for any purpose whether in relation to any advertisement or other form of publicity without obtaining the prior written consent of the other Party.

This MoU becomes effective on the day of signing, and will continue for an initial period of three years but it may be reviewed or extended anytime by mutual written agreement of both the Parties.

The agreement will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the country. Later on Prof Dr Muhammad Ali also planted a sapling in the lush green campus of the Institute and addressed the faculty members and students. He said that GIK Institute has well qualified faculty and they groomed the students who really made a name in national and multinational companies.