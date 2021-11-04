Addressing shortage of wheat, sugar & other items: First-ever Food Security Policy and Plan approved for KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has approved the first-ever Food Security Policy and Plan spanning 10 years with a huge financial allocation of Rs 236 billion

The approval was accorded during a cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday which was chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members and administrative secretaries. Briefing media persons on the decisions of the cabinet, Minister Kamran Bangash accompanied by newly-inducted Minister Arshad Ayub said KP was the first province to approve the much-needed Food Security Policy to address the shortage of wheat, sugar and other food items.

He declared it a landmark achievement that would not only meet the province’s food needs but would also generate employment opportunities.

Kamran Bangash stated that KP southern part had great potential for achieving the goal of food security where irrigational channels, particularly the Chashma scheme and other watercourses will be channelized, public-private partnership will be encouraged, woman participation ensured to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities.

The project is expected to generate billions in revenue on an annual basis. The Kisan Card worth Rs 55 billion is part of this policy, Kamran Bangash explained.

The cabinet, in consultation with Public Service Commission KP, declared the recent screening test conducted by Public Service Commission KP for induction into the Provincial Management Service (PMS) as null and void and allowed all the candidates to directly appear in the written examination.

This decision will ensure maximum competition as a mere screening test is not sufficient for syllabus-related examinations aimed at evaluating the ability of the candidates.

Kamran Bangash stated that the cabinet discussed the ensuing local government elections in the backdrop of decisions of the Peshawar High Court such as holding the Neighbourhood Council /Village Council elections on a party basis.

He added that the provincial government had great respect for the judiciary and Election Commission of Pakistan and was fully prepared for holding these elections.

The cabinet formed a four members cabinet committee comprising Taimour Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Shahram Khan Tarakai, and Kamran Bangsah to discuss modalities as well as work out technical issues with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The cabinet approved the regularization of 519 employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation and their subsequent merger into the Directorate of Higher Education.

The cabinet, keeping in view the Covid emergency situation approved monthly fee concessions for the students to provide relief to the parents under the epidemic control and emergency Act 2020.

The schools charging more than Rs 6,000 monthly fees will provide 20 per cent concession while schools charging less than Rs 6000 monthly fees will provide 10 per cent concession in the fee.

It merits a mention here that the government had earlier announced a fee concession which had been extended for another three months.

The cabinet also allowed a one-time exemption in KPPRA rules for the purchase of high-quality goats from Turkey.

The cabinet approved the re-constitution of the KP Information Technology Board in addition to approving fresh positions for Counter-Terrorism Department in merged districts.

The extension of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) services to 23 additional semi-urban union councils was given a nod. Previously, WSSP was confined to only 42 union councils.

The cabinet approved to extend the jurisdiction of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to all phases of Hayatabad, Regi Model Town (all zones), GT Road Peshawar, Motorway confluence till motorway to Toll Plaza, Kohat road up to Peshawar urban limits, Nasir Bagh Road, Warsak Road, Charsadda road, all areas where horticulture work have been carried out including Nowshera, Akora and Jehangira areas, and all areas notified under section-IV of the Gandhara Valley City.

The cabinet meeting approved the declaration of Chinese provinces Qinghai and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as sister provinces and Xining and Peshawar as sister cities.

The cabinet, on this occasion, approved amendments to the Tourism Act 2019, to ensure better management and development.

In order to extend financial assistance to the artists, the provincial cabinet also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deserving Artist Welfare Endowment Fund Bill 2021. The provincial cabinet also accorded approval to the appointment of Said Mahmood as Vice-Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade for a period of three years and Ayaz Ali, CEO Interlink Communication Pvt. Ltd. as its Additional Member.

The cabinet authorized NADRA to issue succession certificates to legal heirs of movable and immovable properties.

The establishment of the Upper Swat Development Authority was approved as well.

The cabinet approved a supplementary grant of Rs.300 million as fertilizer subsidy. The chief minister directed the P&D Department to link preparation of PC-I for construction of small dams with

Command Area Development as well as the construction of watercourses and water.