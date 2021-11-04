72 female trainers of NGO complain of non-payment of salaries

LAKKI MARWAT: Women trainers of a non-government organisation on Wednesday complained against the organisation for not paying their salaries despite a lapse of several months.

Addressing a press conference, Zakia Minhas, Aasia Bibi and others said that an organisation known as Leave No Girl Behind (LNGB) affiliated with the Rural Empowerment and Institutional Development (REPID) recruited 24 female coaches and 48 female teachers to train 1,600 female students.

They said the chief executive officer Shah Jahan and district coordinator Sajjad Khattak signed a formal agreement with them.

They said the training was home-based as they had arranged rooms at their homes being used as a training centre.

They said the organisation contracted to pay separate rent of Rs10,000 for each centre.

They complained that after completion of the course, they were dismissed and not paid their dues, salaries, and rents and even the students were not awarded the course completion certificates.

They said that Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain was contacted in this regard but he directed them to approach District Social Welfare Officer Jamshed Khattak, who also failed to help them out.

They said the officials of the organisation ridiculed them whenever they contacted them for their right.

They appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to look into the matter and direct the heads of the LNGB and REPID organisations to pay their dues at the earliest.