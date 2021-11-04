One killed as racer Salma Khan’s car hits motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD: A fast-moving car, reportedly being driven by a prominent racer named Salma Marwat Khan, hit a motorcycle, killing one man on the spot and injuring another. According to police, the accident took place near F-11 Markaz in Islamabad yesterday. The woman racer managed to escape from the scene after the accident, the police added.

After being informed, the rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital. Hospital sources said that the condition of the injured man was critical. Both, the deceased and the injured are brothers, said the police. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case on the behalf of their father and launched investigations.