Son seeks Edhi foundation’s help to bury father

SUKKUR: Extreme poverty forced the son of a deceased person to seek Edhi foundation’s help to arrange for the burial of his father.

According to Edhi volunteers, Zahid Ali Magsi, a young man living in Sarfraz Colony, Hyderabad, pleaded with them to bury his father Shahmeer Magsi, 65, who was sick for the last few days, and he did not have enough money to arrange for the grave and other expenses needed for the burial. The family lived in a one room house in Larkana and Zahid Magsi travelled to Hyderabad to find a job to eke out a living but could not do so. He could not even afford the treatment of his father who was sick for some time. Eventually, at his death, Zahid Magsi pleaded with the Edhi Welfare foundation to help arrange the funeral and burial of his father. According to an official of the Edhi, Magsi’ family was suffering from extreme poverty and he could not make ends meet.