Students of Lahore’s six major varsities spend a day with troops

RAWALPINDI: Students of six major universities of Lahore spent a day with Pakistan Army at the Lahore Garrison. The event was specifically designed to enlighten the young students with routine functioning and training activities of Pakistan Army. According to ISPR, students interacted with troops from infantry and artillery units along with logistic support elements.

Displaying keen interest in outdoor field activities, students appreciated the high morale, professionalism and commitment of troops. Vice chancellors and faculty members of the universities were also present on the occasion.