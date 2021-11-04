Students of Lahore’s six major varsities spend a day with troops

RAWALPINDI: Students of six major universities of Lahore spent a day with Pakistan Army at the Lahore Garrison. The event was specifically designed to enlighten the young students with routine functioning and training activities of Pakistan Army. According to ISPR, students interacted with troops from infantry and artillery units along with logistic support elements.
Displaying keen interest in outdoor field activities, students appreciated the high morale, professionalism and commitment of troops. Vice chancellors and faculty members of the universities were also present on the occasion.
ISLAMABAD: A fast-moving car, reportedly being driven by a prominent racer named Salma Marwat Khan, hit a motorcycle,...
SUKKUR: A blind dolphin that was stranded in RD 63, Ali Nawaz Canal, Faiz Gunj, Khairpur, was killed by the villagers...
SUKKUR: Extreme poverty forced the son of a deceased person to seek Edhi foundation’s help to arrange for the burial...
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here...
MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has directed the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to constitute a...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the Hindu community all...