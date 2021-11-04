Yasmin for controlling measles, rubella through vaccination

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has requested the religious scholars to come forward and educate people on health during a seminar organised for ulema from across the province at a local hotel.

The seminar was organised by the Expanded Programme on Immunisation Punjab with the help of Unicef and Auqaf Department in connection with the upcoming anti-measles and anti-rubella campaign in November. The health minister said that no one could communicate with the communities better than ulema.

In her address, the health minister said, “The measles and rubella eradication campaign in November is the largest-ever vaccination campaign in the history for children. In our neighbouring country, the campaign against measles and rubella was conducted in phases whereas we are conducting a nationwide one-go campaign.”

“Measles and Rubella can be dangerous but can be prevented through vaccination. This campaign is being conducted to safeguard our generations from these two diseases.” The campaign would be held from November 15 to Nov 27 and 46.6 million children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated. The minister said she was glad on the support of ulema for vaccination. Prevention is always better than cure and vaccine is the most cost-effective prevention.