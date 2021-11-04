‘1,194 accused convicted by accountability courts since 2017’

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,194 accused persons convicted by learned Accountability Courts through vigorous prosecution of NAB during the last 4 years under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB especially convictions made for the last 4 years during the tenure of NAB chairman from October 10, 2017 till Oct 10, 2021 under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 at NAB Headquarters.

The NAB chairman appreciated the excellent performance of all regional bureaus of NAB and directed all concerned to continue their efforts in vigorously pursuing NAB cases in learned Accountability Courts.

During the meeting, it was informed that 11x accused persons were convicted in 2021 till Oct 10, 2021 by learned Accountability Courts Rawalpindi/Islamabad on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Rawalpindi under section 10 of NAO-1999 through vigorous prosecution.

Similarly in the year 2020, 13x accused persons, in the year 2019, 09x accused persons, while in the year 2018 and 21x accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

It was further informed that during 2021, 21x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts Rawalpindi/Islamabad on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Rawalpindi under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Similarly in the year 2020, 21x accused persons, in the year 2019, 25x accused persons while in the year 2018, 08x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.