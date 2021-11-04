Dubai hosts Pakistan Property Show

DUBAI: The three-day Star Pakistan Property Show kicked off on Wednesday in the Festival Arena of Dubai’s Festival City. The show is open to all and offers a free entry.

Pakistan Consul General to Dubai, Hassan Afzal Khan, inaugurated the property show where more than 25 property developers and marketing companies are showcasing their projects. Pakistan’s Star Marketing Private Limited, one of the most renowned marketing groups of Pakistan, arranged the show.

Speaking with The News, the Consul General, Hassan Afzal Khan, praised the efforts of Star Marketing to bring “Pakistan’s top property developers” to Dubai. He said the Pakistani overseas community would take advantage of the property show as it offers a number of discounted opportunities in the real estate sector. This is a grand event showcasing Pakistan’s finest properties at an international level, the founder and Chief Executive of Star Marketing, Wasiq Naeem, said at the inauguration ceremony. Naeem also said that the property show would offer the best investment opportunities from prominent real estate companies displaying residential and commercial properties in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, etc.

It would be held from 3rd to 5th November in Dubai’s Festival Arena, Festival City. The Star Property Show aims to reach out to Pakistani expats to help them make right investments in their hometowns by showcasing the best properties at cost-effective prices. This show will also witness the presence of celebrities like Shahid Afridi, Faysal Qureshi, Aima Baig, Abrar-ul-Haq and several other film and sports stars.