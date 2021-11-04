Unambiguous constitutional mechanism in place: Outgoing PM, opposition leader to select interim premier

ISLAMABAD: The Constitution comprehensively deals with various options relating to the formation of the federal caretaker government and spells out a watertight timeframe so that there is no delay of any kind in nominating the interim chief executive.

The outgoing prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly enjoy exclusive powers to select the caretaker premier to the exclusion of any parliamentary party or institution, it emerges from a close reading of the relevant constitutional articles.

But if they fail to arrive at a consensus on any person to become the interim chief executive, they will refer their two nominees each to a bipartisan parliamentary committee comprising members of the National Assembly and Senate with equal representation of the government and the opposition.

However, if the committee is also unable to agree on any name from amongst this list, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will come into play having the sole authority to decide about the interim premier from the four recommendations sent to it by the outgoing leaders of the house and opposition. The ECP decision will be ‘final’.

Back in 2018, the ECP had chosen Dr Hassan Askari as Punjab’s stopgap chief minister after the then leader of the house (Shehbaz Sharif) and opposition leader (Mahmoodur Rashid of the PTI) had not reached an agreement on any name. Similarly, the provincial committee had also failed to choose a nominee. The same had then happened in Balochistan when the ECP had nominated Alauddin Marri as the chief minister after the constitutional process had failed to produce results. The case of KP was no different. However, retired Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk had been unanimously appointed as the interim premier.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif is under no constitutional or legal obligation or compulsion to take the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) or any other parliamentary party on board in proposing any name as the stopgap prime minister when such an eventuality arises. But as per their track record over the past three years, they had held discussions on key appointments like the chief election commissioner and ECP members although the main constitutional consultees were the same – the present leaders of the house and opposition – and then spoken with one voice.

Under Article 58(1), the president is bound to dissolve the assembly if advised by the prime minister and it will stand dissolved at the expiration of 48 hours after such advice. However, a premier against whom a notice of a no-confidence vote resolution has been given in the assembly but has not been voted upon or against whom such a motion has been passed or who is continuing in office after his resignation or after the assembly’s dissolution is ineligible to give such advice to the president for dissolution.

The president also has the discretionary power to disband the assembly when a no-trust vote has been passed against the prime minister and no other assembly member commands the confidence of the majority of the members as ascertained in an assembly session summoned for the purpose. This is the only discretion left with the president after the 18th amendment.

Under the same article, where the president dissolves the assembly, he will appoint the caretaker cabinet and give a date not later than 90 days from the dissolution to hold general elections. Only in case of the president’s assembly dissolution in his discretion, the role of the outgoing prime minister and opposition leader to pick up the stopgap premier will be excluded.

According to Article 224, general elections will be held within 60 days immediately following the day on which the term of the assembly is due to expire and the poll results will be declared not later than 14 days before that day.

On dissolution of the assembly on the premier’s advice, the caretaker prime minister will be appointed by the president in consultation with the premier and opposition leader of the outgoing assembly. The cabinet members will be nominated on the advice of the interim premier. They and their immediate family members including spouses and children will not be eligible to contest the polls.

Giving the timeframe, Article 224A says in case the departing prime minister and opposition leader do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker premier within three days of the assembly’s dissolution, they are bound to forward two nominees each to a parliamentary committee to be immediately constituted by the speaker comprising eight members of the outgoing assembly or the Senate or both, having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition to be nominated by such the outgoing prime minister and opposition leader. The committee will finalize the name of the interim premier after three days of the referral of the matter to it.

The outgoing prime minister, obviously with no powers, will continue to hold office till the selection appointment of the interim chief executive.

The Constitution contains corresponding articles on all these issues for the outgoing chief minister, opposition leader in the concerned provincial assembly, formation of a caretaker cabinet etc. In this case, the governor replaces the president with an exception when a governor will dissolve the assembly in his discretion, and his decision will be subject to the president’s approval.

The outgoing provincial chief ministers and the opposition leaders in the provincial assemblies will enjoy the same role and powers in all matters as are available to their leaving federal counterparts.

In the Punjab assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has the chief minister while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has the opposition leader. In Sindh, the chief minister belongs to the PPP and the opposition leader to the PTI. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the PTI has the chief minister’s slot while the PML-N has the opposition leader. In Balochistan, the chief minister hails from the Balochistan Awami Party and the opposition leader from the Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF).