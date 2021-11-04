Briefing on EVMs expected next week

ISLAMABAD: Government allies are expected to receive a detailed briefing on electronic voting machines next week after they raised several concerns over their use, including the cost and level of security needed, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to provide a briefing to the coalition partners during a meeting yesterday between the PTI and its allied parties.

The sources said that during the meeting, the allies complained that they had not been taken into confidence on developments surrounding EVMs. They felt that they had been sidelined while drafting the all-important legislation for the use of the machines, the sources added.

"The government must refrain from making such important decisions unilaterally," the sources quoted the allies as saying. They demanded that a detailed briefing be given to them on the use and functions of EVMs. Several questions were also raised, such as: "How effective will this machine be for Pakistan's electoral system?"

Other questions included, "how safe are these machines?" and "who will use these machines in rural areas?" The allies also demanded to know how much it will cost to buy the machines and who will be responsible for their security.