Sunni Tehrik wants Fawad to apologise

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sunni Tehrik has taken an exception to the statement of Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry calling the party extremist and violent and termed it baseless and contrary to the facts, besides asking him to apologise and withdraw it.

A spokesman for the PST asked Fawad Chaudhry to refrain from speaking lies and check facts before speaking. The spokesman said Fawad Chaudhry has been suffering from a phobia of religious parties and the PST condemns him for levelling baseless accusations at a time when the country badly needs peace and harmony.

The spokesman said Fawad’s statement is tantamount to spreading chaos and unrest, urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate notice of this provocative statement. He said the ST has been a pacifist and reformist organisation, and the role of its president Sarwat Ijaz Qadri in reconciliation between the government and the TLP has been examplary. He had played an important role together with other Ulema and worked day and night to establish an atmosphere of trust between the government and the TLP. The spokesman said Fawad must not ignore the extremist terrorists blowing up shrines of saints and occupying mosques, killing Sunni clerics in the past.