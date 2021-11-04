Ali Wazir, 10 others indicted in sedition case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday framed sedition charges on Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader as well as parliamentarian Ali Wazir and 10 others in a case pertaining to delivering a hate speech against the state institutions during a public gathering in Karachi.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, National Assembly members Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar and their colleagues were booked by the police for delivering provocative speeches and inciting the public against the state during a rally in Sohrab Goth on December 6, 2020.

At the outset of the hearing in the ATC-XII, the jail authorities produced Wazir from the Central Prison, where he has been languishing for almost a year while 10 other accused, including Muhammad Tahir, Sher Ayub Khan, Naimatullah, Javed Raheem,, Noorullah Tareen, Ibrahim Khan, Muhammad Sher Khan, Baseerullah, Muhammad Sarwar and Ahsanullah, were on bail.

The judge pronounced the charge before the accused that the sub-inspector Riaz Ahmed Bhutto had received information that as many as 11 PTM leaders, along with 1,800-2,000 people, including members and supporters of the party, were preparing for a gathering in an open ground opposite to the Al-Asif Square without obtaining permission from the authorities.

It added that Wazir and other PTM leaders then delivered hateful speeches against the armed forces, civil armed forces, institutions of Pakistan, State of Pakistan and an ethnic community, by using sound systems in Urdu and Pashto languages.

It further said that the accused had common intention and object to conspire, promote and instigate racial, ethnic violence in different groups and communities in the country and also to initiate a war against the state. It added that offence fell within the ambit of sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 124-A, 153, 153-A, 505, 505(ii), 506, 188 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

All of the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and opted to contest the case after which the judge ordered the prosecution to bring witnesses on the next hearing to begin the trial.

The court on a previous hearing had declared Pashteen, Dawar and two others Muhammad Shafi and Hidayatullah as proclaimed offenders after the police submitted that they could not be traced or arrested.